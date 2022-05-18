American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.52. American Campus Communities posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

ACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

Shares of ACC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.62. 114,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,044. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.55 and a beta of 0.82. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $55.74.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 415.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 91,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

