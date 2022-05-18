American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 127,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,326,212 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.54.

The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

