American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-$11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.20 and its 200-day moving average is $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $8.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after buying an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

