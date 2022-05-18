American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$154.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.48 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APEI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

APEI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $273.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in American Public Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

