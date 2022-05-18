Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.50.

ABCB has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

