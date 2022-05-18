AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AMN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Shares of AMN traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 603,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,584. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.69. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.