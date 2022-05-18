Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $68.52. 36,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,674,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.