Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (AEBZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0197 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
AEBZY stock remained flat at $$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)

