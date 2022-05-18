Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will announce $12.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $3.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 295.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $67.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $91.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 77.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,999. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

