Analysts Anticipate Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $17.77 on Friday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $34,912,230.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 164,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.