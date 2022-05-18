Analysts Anticipate Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will report $54.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.11 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $55.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year sales of $219.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.08 million to $220.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $254.91 million, with estimates ranging from $248.79 million to $261.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,130 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,496 shares of company stock worth $59,289 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 39,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,222. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

