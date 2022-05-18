Analysts Anticipate CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.38. 31,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29.

In related news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $255,109.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,873,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,784,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,871,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,755,000 after purchasing an additional 846,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

