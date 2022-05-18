Analysts Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) to post $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Comstock Resources posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 254.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $5.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

CRK traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 3,876,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,032,998. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.11. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

