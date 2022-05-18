Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Infinera stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.78. 1,826,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,414. Infinera has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heard acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

