Analysts Anticipate Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) will post sales of $330.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.30 million. Lands’ End reported sales of $321.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 180.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lands’ End by 26,842.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 122.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LE traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 149,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,922. The stock has a market cap of $398.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

