Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) will post $3.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $3.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $32.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 8,625,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,190,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $143.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,619,000 after purchasing an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.