Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Post reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POST. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Post by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,140. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.84. Post has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Post Company Profile (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

