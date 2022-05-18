Analysts Anticipate Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redbox Entertainment.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redbox Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 9.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

RDBX stock traded down 0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,829. Redbox Entertainment has a twelve month low of 1.61 and a twelve month high of 27.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is 5.92.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

