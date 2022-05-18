Analysts Anticipate Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silence Therapeutics.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLN traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,171,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,742,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 105,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.