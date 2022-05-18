Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will post $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.19. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TER stock traded down $5.71 on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,284. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $98.64 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

