Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.26. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

USM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,294. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock valued at $832,126. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 101.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in United States Cellular by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.