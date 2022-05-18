Analysts’ Downgrades for May 18th (AMG, DQ, EXEL, FOA, FROG, FSNUY, FUV, GOSS, GPL, JD)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 18th:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

