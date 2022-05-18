Analysts Expect ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. ABB reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,173,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,836,000 after purchasing an additional 324,811 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ABB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ABB by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The company had a trading volume of 236,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,208. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

