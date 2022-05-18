Analysts Expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 201,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,698. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,010. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

