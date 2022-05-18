Analysts Expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Post -$0.68 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) to report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). C4 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($2.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ CCCC traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 601,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $310.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.77.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,531,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after purchasing an additional 638,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in C4 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,538,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,325,000 after purchasing an additional 243,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

