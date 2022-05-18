Analysts Expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.06). Cameco reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cameco.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

