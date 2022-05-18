Analysts Expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 225,614 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 646.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,564. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

