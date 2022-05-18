Analysts Expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. Ocuphire Pharma posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35).

OCUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,092. The company has a market cap of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.32. Ocuphire Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

About Ocuphire Pharma (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

