Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 75,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

