Analysts Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $601.68 Million

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to post $601.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the lowest is $582.80 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $376.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 291,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,346,046. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

