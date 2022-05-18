Analysts Set Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Target Price at $180.80

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE ARE traded down $6.73 on Friday, reaching $158.81. The stock had a trading volume of 15,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,269. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,502 shares of company stock worth $3,782,369. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 852.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $2,983,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

