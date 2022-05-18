Analysts Set Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price at $34.50

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,219,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 133,055 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.33, a PEG ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

