Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Price Target at $140.88

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580,671 shares of company stock worth $61,108,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $70,265,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

