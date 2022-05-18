Analysts Set Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT at $87.08

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($120.73) to €76.00 ($79.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prosus from €97.00 ($101.04) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($127.08) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of PROSY stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 1,703,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,392. Prosus has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

