Analysts Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Target Price at $68.50

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SDGR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 602,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,550. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 87.27%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schrödinger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Schrödinger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 22.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

