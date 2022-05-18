Andrew S. Pascal Acquires 11,400 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $60,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MYPS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,902. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. The company has a market cap of $634.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of -1.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYPS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

