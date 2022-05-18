AnimalGo Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

