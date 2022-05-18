Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.01

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.01 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 76215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $868.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 560,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,924,000 after buying an additional 208,373 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 13,957.1% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after buying an additional 74,613 shares during the period. Finally, Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 14.5% during the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 424,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

