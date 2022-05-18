ApeCoin (APE) Trading 33.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 18th. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for $8.07 or 0.00027489 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 billion and approximately $773.75 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00527842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00034326 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.81 or 1.66107864 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.