Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) rose 5.2% on Wednesday. The company traded as high as $44.65 and last traded at $44.35. Approximately 43,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,101,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "focus list" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.87.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,906,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

