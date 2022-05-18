Applied Blockchain, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Applied Blockchain in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Blockchain’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

APLD has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Applied Blockchain stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. Applied Blockchain has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

