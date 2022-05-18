Apron Network Hits Market Capitalization of $219,619.02 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Apron Network has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Apron Network has a market cap of $219,619.02 and $40,985.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,898.85 or 0.99962513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001730 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network (CRYPTO:APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

