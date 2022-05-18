Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQST. Wedbush lowered their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

AQST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,583. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.41.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.