Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.32 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.34 ($0.05). 10,173,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 8,970,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.75 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get Arc Minerals alerts:

About Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zamsort copper-cobalt project; and a 72.5% the Zaco copper project located in northwest Zambia. The company was formerly known as Ortac Resources Limited and changed its name to Arc Minerals Limited in January 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.