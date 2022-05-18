Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.60. 3,574,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,709. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

