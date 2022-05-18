Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 356.07% from the company’s previous close.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,547. The firm has a market cap of $95.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 3,843.36% and a negative return on equity of 163.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth approximately $5,095,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 29.7% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 712,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares in the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardelyx (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.