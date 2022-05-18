Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 1.5%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 49,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 107,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.