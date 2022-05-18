Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Kathy E. Veltri Sells 41,934 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $252,862.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,217.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ARHS stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 415,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,894. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $404,445,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,402,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth about $16,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.