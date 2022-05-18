Arianee (ARIA20) Market Cap Reaches $11.13 Million

Arianee (ARIA20) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Arianee has a market cap of $11.13 million and $1,069.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arianee has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,614.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.03 or 0.00641727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00478226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033157 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,851.11 or 1.65069260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Arianee Profile

Arianee’s launch date was May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,444,281 coins. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject . The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Arianee

