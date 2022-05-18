Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 412.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616,214 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.65% of Arista Networks worth $288,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,323. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

